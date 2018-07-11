Man Shocked After Hitting Power Line While Mowing In Tulsa

A man was taken to the hospital after being shocked while mowing.

Firefighters said the man was mowing when he accidentally hit a power line near 21st and Sheridan.

PSO said when the man hit the guideline it broke, hit part of the transformer, which activated the guideline.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene he man was laying over the guideline and they were able to instruct on how to safely get off the line. They said the man stood himself up and fell backwards, then firefighters were able to grab him and pull him to safety.

They said the man was talking, but what he was saying wasn't making sense.

They said they expect the man to survive.

The company that owns the mower came and took it from the scene.

PSO is now working to fix the wires.