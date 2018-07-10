1 Arrested After Teen Shot, Killed In SW OKC

A murder investigation is underway after a teen is found shot and killed in his SW Oklahoma City driveway.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officer responded to the call in the 2400 block of St. Clair, near Southwest 25th and Portland.

The victim’s family and neighbors said the victim was 19-years-old and called him Emilio.

Upon arrival, officers said the teen was already deceased.

OCPD says the shooter, identified as 17-year-old Guadalupe Ledezma, will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of second-degree murder.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

