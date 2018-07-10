Broken Arrow Police: Homeowner Shoots Burglary Suspect

Police say a man is in the hospital after he got shot Tuesday breaking into a home in Broken Arrow.

Police said when they got to the home near Aspen and Houston in Broken Arrow, they found the homeowner in his bedroom with a suspect bleeding on the floor.

Neighbors said they heard at least one gunshot.

The homeowner told police he shot the intruder when the suspect broke into his home. Police later said there was no sign of forced entry.

"Officers got there they found 3 people outside of the home ... they detained them not knowing who else was inside,” said Public Information Officer James Koch.

When police entered the home, the homeowner told them his weapon was secure. Officers said the suspect had been shot in the leg and was bleeding badly.

They treated him at the scene until he was taken to the hospital where he went straight into surgery. He is expected to recover, and police say he will be held on first-degree burglary.

At this point, it’s not known if there was any connection between the burglar and the homeowner. Koch said detectives are investigating whether or not there is a relationship among all the people involved.

News On 6 spoke with some neighbors who said they think someone tried to break into their home earlier this week.