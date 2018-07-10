Large 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Garfield County

A large earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning in Garfield County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported around 2:18 a.m. It's epicenter was approximately 1.6 miles northwest of Hayward, 20.4 miles east-southeast of Enid, 29 miles north-northwest of Guthrie, 29.2 miles west-northwest of Stillwater, and 56.7 north of Oklahoma City.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.