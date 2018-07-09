Your 2 Cents: Setting Aside Politics On The Fourth Of July

I encouraged people to keep the 4th of July spirit alive by looking at each other as Americans before we divide off into Republicans and Democrats. Probably even more critical with a Supreme Court nomination fight ahead. Many of you agreed with me, some did not.
Here's what you had to say:
Patricia in Edmond first: "This country is not politically divided, it's (clearly) MORALLY divided! Why is Mr. Ogle so detached from reality?"
Paula responded: "Mr. Ogle is not detached from reality. Yes. The country IS morally divided. You CANNOT legislate morality."
Eric writes: "So let's celebrate the fact that the constitution protects us from totalitarian rule from Trump... I can dig it..."
Jim, with some wise words wrote, "What would be unhealthy is if instead of being divided 50/50, we were divided 80/20...either conservative OR liberal. THAT would be dangerous. Count your blessings America and be kind to each other."
I also mentioned the genius of our Founding Fathers providing checks and balances in the system.
Kay wrote: "Checks and balances? If we had republicans in Congress that had a spine and were not owned by Russia, we would already be out of this mess, and this guy is delusional"
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.
Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor