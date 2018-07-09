OSU-OKC Childcare Center Closing

OSU-OKC has announced they are closing their Child Development Lab school on August 10.

Employees and parents at the center say they received a letter a little over a week ago, telling them they’d be out of the job and place to watch their kids.

“We received an envelope and it told us that the center was closing,” one employee told News 9.

The employee said she and the rest of the staff care for nearly 60 kids and have a waiting list.

“As a parent it's just been very hard finding childcare, especially the kind of childcare OSU provided,” the employee said.

In a statement to News 9 – the campus says quote:

“The OSU-OKC Child Development Lab School will close effective Friday, August 10, 2018 at 5:00 pm. The decision to close the facility was not taken lightly as we understand the impact on families and our OSU-OKC staff. The Lab School was established in 1991 as a teaching and observation resource for students. Over the years, the Lab School’s focus has broadened to serve the community as a full-time childcare facility. OSU-OKC recently underwent a revision of our mission that included the review of the programming that supports the academic needs of our students. Through this process, it was determined that the operation of a child development lab school is beyond sustainability and the institution’s scope of work. OSU-OKC will continue to offer our students quality Early Care and Child Development degree and certification programs with learning experiences designed to respond to changing academic needs.”

In the letter informing employees and parents the center was closing after 27 years, OSU-OKC recommended Rainbow Fleet’s services to help find back up child care.

Rainbow Fleet said this is the second major campus childcare to close recently.

“OCCC just closed their child development center about a month ago, so we have had a lot of calls. Specifically related to those two centers that are closing,” Rainbow Fleet Executive Director Carrie Williams said.