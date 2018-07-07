Claremore Cub Scout Pack Gives Back To Oklahoma Troops - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Claremore Cub Scout Pack Gives Back To Oklahoma Troops

Posted: Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Cub Scout Pack 238 in Claremore sent off care packages to soldiers serving overseas.

"We did a community-wide collection of baby wipes sunscreen snacks and things like that," said Ashley Orf.

"They're learning about how to go out into the community and ask for donations so that they can do something for someone else."

About 20 shoe-box sized cardboard boxes have been packed up with all types of goodies and are being sent overseas. Parents say it’s about teaching the kids to give back to those who serve, and about paying their respects to many who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"They need to learn that these soldiers are basically serving for us you know putting their lives on the line,” said Michael Buchman the Committee Chairman.

The packages will be sent to Oklahoma Troops serving overseas in Afghanistan. Showing that no matter how old or young you may be big hearts can come in any size. 

