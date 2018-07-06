Emergency Crews Respond To Fatal Fiery Crash Near Hinton

Emergency crews are responding to a fatal fiery crash involving two semis in Caddo County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Hinton.

OHP has confirmed one fatality at this time. The name of the victim has not been released.

All eastbound lanes are shutdown.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.