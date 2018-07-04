Police: 'All Clear' After Suspicious Package Investigation In Bricktown

Police have issued an 'All Clear" after investigated a reported suspicious package in Bricktown, Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the package was near the Bricktown Canal.

Authorities shut down the canal and surrounding areas while they investigated the package.

Police said this was a false alarm. A bag was left on a stairwell in the Bricktown Canal.

All Fourth of July event are continuing on as planned.

