Tulsa Police Officer, Suspect Wounded In Shooting At QuikTrip

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa police officer and a suspect were wounded in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting took place near the QuikTrip at Interstate 44 and Harvard around 1:40 p.m.

Police say they had stopped a gold minivan, and the tag did not match the vehicle. A source told News On 6 the officers approached the man in the mini van at the gas pumps and asked him to get out of the van.

They say he told them, "You're going to have to kill me to get me out of this vehicle." Sources say the officers backed up and prepared to fire pepper balls when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

One gang officer fired a gun, but the officer that was hit didn't have time to retrieve their weapon and was still holding the pepper ball gun. That officer was shot in the leg.

The suspect was also hit, and both have been taken to the hospital.

