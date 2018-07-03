Woman Confronts EPA Administrator Pruitt At DC Restaurant

A woman with a child confronted EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt at a D.C. restaurant, according to a Facebook video.

The woman, Kristin Mink, approached Pruitt and another man and told them how much her son enjoyed animals, clean drinking water and fresh air.

Mink urged Pruitt to resign after a number of scandals continue to dog the EPA administrator.

The video cuts out before after the woman is done speaking with Pruitt.

This is one of a number occasions where Trump officials have been confronted by the public in public.

Watch the interaction in the video below.