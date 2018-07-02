Mustang Provides Signs For Combat Veterans Who Struggle With Fireworks

A city leader in Mustang had signs made for combat veterans who struggle with fireworks around the Fourth of July.

“About this time three years ago, I was contacted by a Mustang resident who had served this great country,” Vice Mayor Brian Grider said in a Facebook post.

Grider went over to the combat veterans home and learned about what he faces this time of year.

“I love our country and love the freedom we have in Mustang to be able to pop fireworks the few weeks leading up to July 4th,” Grider said. “But after our conversation, I knew that there were more people like him in our community.”

Scotty Deatherage is the executive director of Honoring America’s Warriors in Oklahoma City. While the signs are important to those who need them, he said not all veterans are impacted by fireworks on Fourth of July.

“That may be true for a very small percentage, but the majority they enjoy those things. They love doing it. So, we don’t want to paint them all as being afraid,” Deatherage said.

“For me, it’s all about just trying to offer something for our citizens in the community of Mustang,” Grider said. “The main thing is to show our veterans we do appreciate them and we support them.”

Mustang residents can pick up the signs for free at City Hall at 1501 N Mustang Road.

In the City of Mustang, fireworks can be used from June 27 to July 3 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.