1 Drowned Sunday At Shawnee Twin Lakes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

1 Drowned Sunday At Shawnee Twin Lakes

Posted: Updated:
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

One person drowned Sunday morning after fishing at Shawnee Twin Lakes, police said.

Little Albert Scott III, 46, was fishing with his brother and tried to load their boat due to storms moving into the area.

While trying to load his boat, he saw the boat drifting away from dock. He got out of his pickup and jumped in the water to retrieve his boat. 

While swimming, Scott went underwater and never resurfaced.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. Sunday in reference to the possible drowning.

Shawnee firefighters found Scott but were unable to revive him. 

The state medical examiner's office will determine Scott's cause of death.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.