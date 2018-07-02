1 Drowned Sunday At Shawnee Twin Lakes

One person drowned Sunday morning after fishing at Shawnee Twin Lakes, police said.

Little Albert Scott III, 46, was fishing with his brother and tried to load their boat due to storms moving into the area.

While trying to load his boat, he saw the boat drifting away from dock. He got out of his pickup and jumped in the water to retrieve his boat.

While swimming, Scott went underwater and never resurfaced.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. Sunday in reference to the possible drowning.

Shawnee firefighters found Scott but were unable to revive him.

The state medical examiner's office will determine Scott's cause of death.