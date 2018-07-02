FBI: Arrest Made In Alleged July 4 Attack Plan In Cleveland - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

FBI: Arrest Made In Alleged July 4 Attack Plan In Cleveland


By CBS News
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

The man allegedly believed he was planning the attack with al Qaeda associates but instead had been dealing with someone working undercover for the FBI, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports. 

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson says Monday that the suspect was arrested over the weekend.

Anderson says the individual was arrested for "attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization."

The suspect also allegedly discussed planning an attack in Philadelphia in the future, Milton reports. He is expected to be arraigned on the charge in Federal Court in Cleveland later today. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

