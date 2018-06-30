Paul George Decides To Re-Sign With Oklahoma City

NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports. George had opted to become a free agent, and his decision was announced as soon as it could be, according to NBA rules. The forward came to Oklahoma City a year ago from Indiana, where he played for seven seasons.More >>
NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports. George had opted to become a free agent, and his decision was announced as soon as it could be, according to NBA rules. The forward came to Oklahoma City a year ago from Indiana, where he played for seven seasons.More >>
How was your Saturday night? It probably wasn’t as fun as the people who partied at Russell Westbrook’s house.More >>
How was your Saturday night? It probably wasn’t as fun as the people who partied at Russell Westbrook’s house.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports. George had opted to become a free agent, and his decision was announced as soon as it could be, according to NBA rules. The forward came to Oklahoma City a year ago from Indiana, where he played for seven seasons.More >>
NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports. George had opted to become a free agent, and his decision was announced as soon as it could be, according to NBA rules. The forward came to Oklahoma City a year ago from Indiana, where he played for seven seasons.More >>
Steve McGehee and John Holcomb talk all things Trae Young, Thunder, OU, OSU and Tulsa in this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>
Steve McGehee and John Holcomb talk all things Trae Young, Thunder, OU, OSU and Tulsa in this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony plans to opt in and take the $28 million he is due next season.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony plans to opt in and take the $28 million he is due next season.More >>
Former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young has been selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 5th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but traded to the Atlanta Hawks.More >>
Former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young has been selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 5th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but traded to the Atlanta Hawks.More >>