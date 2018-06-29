Fatality Reported In Moore Auto-Ped Crash

One man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Moore.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. near 19th and Fritts Boulevard.

Police said a man in his 50s was hit by a dump truck while he was trying to walk on the crosswalk.

Fatality accident at SW 19th and Fritts in area of Target. Expect roadway closure. Avoid the area. — Moore Police Dept. (@MoorePolice) June 29, 2018

The dump truck driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This was the second fatality auto-pedestrian crash in less than six months at the intersection, police said.

