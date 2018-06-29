3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Canadian County

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Canadian County according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at approximately Friday morning at approximately 7:29 a.m. The earthquake's epicenter was just 4 miles north of Cogar, 12 miles southwest of El Reno, 21 miles west-southwest of Yukon, 22 miles west of Mustang, and 34 miles west of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damages were reported with this earthquake.