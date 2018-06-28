2 Edmond Teens Killed In Logan County Crash

Two Edmond teens were killed in a Logan County crash Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when an SUV driven by 17-year-old Taylor Stoddart pulled out in front of an RV on Highway 33 and Broadway, near Guthrie.

Stoddart and passenger, 17-year-old Allyssa Del la Torre, were medi-flighted to a local hospital where they both were pronounced dead.

No one in the RV was hurt.

OHP says the crash is still under investigation.