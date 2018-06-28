Specialized Training Held To Detect, Identify Impaired Drivers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Specialized Training Held To Detect, Identify Impaired Drivers

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

To address a growing threat on Oklahoma roadways, AAA brought law enforcement, prosecutors, toxicologists and other traffic safety professionals together for specialized training.

The training, held June 28 and 29 in Midwest City, focuses on detecting and identifying drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The courses are happening at an interesting time, after the passing of State Question 788.

Experts at the event said other states where marijuana has been introduced legally, there has been an increase in wrecks involving impaired drivers.

“Have a plan to get home,” said OHP Trooper Chris Liles. “Understand that if you’re taking your prescription medications, you still may be impaired and not safe to drive. A car counts as heavy machinery and our whole goal is to stop impaired collisions because people are dying and getting seriously injured.”

