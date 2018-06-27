EMSA Issues Heat Alert For OKC Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

EMSA Issues Heat Alert For OKC Metro

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A heat alert has been issued for central Oklahoma by Emergency Medical Services Authority.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, five people were treated for symptoms of heat related illnesses.

A heat alert is issued when paramedics receive five heat-related emergency calls in a 24 hour period. The heat was expected to continue.

Warning signs of Heat Exhaustion:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Paleness
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness
  • Weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Fainting

Remember to keep cool and use common sense:

  • Avoid hot foods and heavy meals—they add heat to your body.
  • Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision.
  • Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella.
  • Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches.
  • Do not leave infants, children, or pets in a parked car.
  • Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.

Otherwise, help the victim to cool off, CALL 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour.  

