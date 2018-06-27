EMSA Issues Heat Alert For OKC Metro

A heat alert has been issued for central Oklahoma by Emergency Medical Services Authority.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, five people were treated for symptoms of heat related illnesses.

A heat alert is issued when paramedics receive five heat-related emergency calls in a 24 hour period. The heat was expected to continue.

Warning signs of Heat Exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Remember to keep cool and use common sense:

Avoid hot foods and heavy meals—they add heat to your body.

Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision.

Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella.

Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches.

Do not leave infants, children, or pets in a parked car.

Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.

Otherwise, help the victim to cool off, CALL 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour.