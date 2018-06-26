Russell Advances In GOP Primary For House 5 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Advances In GOP Primary For House 5

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Russell has advanced through his party primary to face a Democratic opponent in the fall.

Russell won the GOP nomination Tuesday and is set for the Nov. 6 general election.

He represents the 5th Congressional District, which includes downtown Oklahoma City. The revitalized core of the state's capital city has drawn a growing population of young professionals and retirees seeking a more urban lifestyle.

Democrat Kendra Horn is expected to lead a crowded field seeking that party's nomination for House District 5.

