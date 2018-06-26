Polls Closed For Oklahoma Primary Election - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Polls Closed For Oklahoma Primary Election

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Polls have closed for Oklahoma's 2018 primary election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday after opening at 7 a.m. for Oklahoma's first open governor's race since 2010. Fifteen candidates -- including 10 Republicans, two Democrats and three Libertarians -- are seeking to replace two-term Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who is term limited and cannot seek a third term.

Bryan Dean of the Oklahoma Election Board says officials hope that voter turnout will be high among the state's more than two million registered voters. In addition to elective positions, voters will decide a state question on the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held on Aug. 28.

