What's Next For Oklahoma Businesses After Online Sales Tax Ruling

After a landmark ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court allowing states to collect online sales taxes, many Oklahoma businesses are asking, "What's next?"

The estimates vary on just how much money is out there...Uncollected. But after the ruling last week, the CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce said Oklahoma could get back close to $300 Million dollars in online sales taxes.

Earlier this year, Governor Fallin signed a law that set up online sales tax collection as a part of the plan to raise teacher pay. But it's not clear how that would occur.

The online sales taxes were also on the table this weekend on News 9's "Your Vote Counts" segment. 

"This is going to be good for our state. This is going to be good for brick and mortar main street businesses. Now they'll have the ability to compete with the big box stores," said Rep. Jason Dunnington. 

"I think it is time for someone to come out with a vision and we're working right now in the Republican caucus. A vision for what our tax code should look like for the next 100 years," said Rep. John Echols. 

This is one of the major issues lawmakers are expected to take up when session starts again next year. Unless the governor has to call another special session next month. We could see online sales taxes pop up then as well.

