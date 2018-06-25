Griffin Communications Purchases Tulsa Radio Group - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Griffin Communications Purchases Tulsa Radio Group

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Griffin Communications announced Monday the purchase of five Tulsa radio stations from the E.W. Scripps Company.

The stations purchased include KFAQ (1170 AM), KHTT (106.9 FM), KVOO (98.5 FM), KXBL (99.5 FM) and KBEZ (92.9 FM). They join Griffin's Tulsa television stations, KOTV and KQCW, and KWTV and KSBI in Oklahoma City.

“We are excited to have the Scripps Radio Tulsa group join our team,” said David Griffin, Griffin Communications CEO and Chairman. “They are an excellent group of stations with a great team and are a natural fit with our mission of keeping Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.”

“Combining radio with our TV stations, billboards, websites and digital products deepens our commitment to the Tulsa market,” said Griffin, “and provides us an unmatched footprint.”

