Police Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Stolen Vehicle In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police obtained several st

Police said a passerby witnessed a Ford F-150 truck speed into a construction site, causing a crash near Southwest 104th Street and Rockwell Avenue. The witness contacted 911 and when officers arrived they identified the truck as stolen. The truck was reported stolen out of Del City.

Off to the side of the truck police found four shotguns and one assault rifle.

Police arrested two suspects, a male and female at the scene.

A perimeter is set up in search of a third suspect.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.