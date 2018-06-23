Police Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Stolen Vehicle In SW - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Stolen Vehicle In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police obtained several st

Police said a passerby witnessed a Ford F-150 truck speed into a construction site, causing a crash near Southwest 104th Street and Rockwell Avenue. The witness contacted 911 and when officers arrived they identified the truck as stolen. The truck was reported stolen out of Del City. 

Off to the side of the truck police found four shotguns and one assault rifle. 

Police arrested two suspects, a male and female at the scene. 

A perimeter is set up in search of a third suspect. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.