Jury Finds Raul Sierra Guilty Of First Degree Murder

By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
The man accused of orchestrating a murder and dumping the body 35 years ago is now on trial in Oklahoma County.

A 35-year-old murder case comes to a close. An Oklahoma County jury has found 67-year-old Raul Sierra guilty of first degree murder.

The jury had been listening to testimony all week from witnesses involved in the 35-year-old murder case, and deliberated for about five hours before returning the verdict. 

Sierra was accused of killing 23-year-old Roberto Matos Osorio in 1982.

The medical examiner testified Osorio was sleeping when he was shot at close range in the head with a sawed-off shotgun and in the chest with a 22-caliber pistol.

Sierra admitted to being a cocaine dealer at the time and Osorio was his drug runner.

Witnesses said Sierra was mad at the victim for allegedly raping two women, stealing jewelry and drugs. They also saw Sierra with the shot gun the night of the murder and said he made one of them play loud music while he shot the man.

Sierra fled to Miami after the murder and was found in Louisiana after the case was reopened in 2016.

After Friday’s guilty verdict the jury recommended Sierra serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

