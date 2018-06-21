OHP: 2 Transported After 8-Car Pileup On NB I-44

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were transported to a local hospital following an 8-car pileup on northbound Interstate 44, just south of Northwest 36th Street Thursday evening.

According to OHP, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

