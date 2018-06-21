1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In SE OKC

Officials confirm one fatality following a multi-vehicle crash in SE OKC on Thursday, June 21.

Officials confirm one person has died after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Southeast Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 11:20 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35, just north of Southeast 25th Street.

All northbound lanes have were reopened after about an hour and a half.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.