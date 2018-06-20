Boy’s Service Dog Goes Missing In Minco

A Minco family is pleading for help to find their missing service dog.

A Minco family is pleading for help to find their missing service dog.

The 4-year-old Rottweiler named Loki helps a 14-year-old boy named Dyllon, but he vanished after being left in someone else's care for a few days. Now Dyllon’s mother is desperate for the dog's return.

Loki went missing in Minco on May 23, and is still nowhere to be found. His owners suspect foul play.

Dyllon and Loki have been together for two years.

“They are inseparable,” said Dyllon’s mother Delaina Johnson. “That’s truly his best friend. That dog has helped my son more than any doctor or anybody ever could.”

Dyllon suffers from seizures, severe anxiety and a developmental disorder called Perthes disease, but Delaina says he has made tremendous progress since Loki came into his life.

She said, “Loki alerts me to seizures that maybe I don’t notice because he does have silent seizures that you really don’t notice. Loki alerts me and he just lays with Dyllon, calms him. He is also a weight-bearing dog to stabilize Dyllon when he is having trouble with mobility.”

Delaina took Dyllon to West Virginia last month to visit his dad, leaving Loki behind with an acquaintance in town. When she came back, Loki was gone.

“He told me that the dog ran away,” she recalled. “I know there’s so much money in training for this dog. The dog doesn’t run away.”

She is suspicious that she never got a phone call when it happened, and believes Loki was sold to someone else. Minco police would not comment on the open investigation, but Delaina says there are also reports that Loki was dumped in the countryside.

Dyllon is still with his father, returning on July 1. He does not know his dog is gone.

“My hope is just to have the dog home before Dyllon gets home,” she said. “We just want the dog.”

She fears what will happen to her son if he loses his best friend for good. “Dyllon has made leaps and bounds in progress,” she said. I’m afraid of regression.”

Loki is microchipped and well-trained. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please call Grady County dispatch to reach Minco police at 405-224-0984.