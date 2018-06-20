Coalition Opposes Medical Marijuana State Question

Troopers have shut down a northbound Interstate 35 exit near Pauls Valley to investigate a possible explosive device.More >>
Troopers have shut down a northbound Interstate 35 exit near Pauls Valley to investigate a possible explosive device.More >>
A Minco family is pleading for help to find their missing service dog.More >>
A Minco family is pleading for help to find their missing service dog.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.