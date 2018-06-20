Troopers Shut Down NB I-35 Exit Near Pauls Valley To Investigate Device

Troopers have shut down a northbound Interstate 35 exit near Pauls Valley to investigate a possible explosive device.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation workers found what appeared to be an explosive device near exit 74, troopers said. Exit 74 is Kimberlin Road.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad will investigate the device.

Motorists wanting to exit to Pauls Valley can exit at State Highway 19, the Oklahoma Transportation Department said.

