Troopers Shut Down NB I-35 Exit Near Pauls Valley To Investigate Device

Troopers have shut down a northbound Interstate 35 exit near Pauls Valley to investigate a possible explosive device.More >>
Troopers have shut down a northbound Interstate 35 exit near Pauls Valley to investigate a possible explosive device.More >>
A San Francisco couple distraught over the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant parents from their children hoped a Facebook campaign would help raise $1,500, or enough to cover the bond of one detained migrant parent.More >>
A San Francisco couple distraught over the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant parents from their children hoped a Facebook campaign would help raise $1,500, or enough to cover the bond of one detained migrant parent.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!