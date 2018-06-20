Free Hearing Impaired Smoke Detectors For Disabled Oklahomans

Fire officials are working to equip the deaf and hard of hearing with a life-saving tool in case of a fire.

The Oklahoma Assistive Technology Foundation (OkAT) has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to install smoke alarms and alert equipment in the homes of individuals with a disability.

OkAT partners with Oklahoma ABLE Tech and Fire Protection Publications at Oklahoma State University to offer this free program to Oklahomans.

Oklahomans of all ages with a documented disability are eligible for a free smoke alarm. Some disabilities include those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, and with low vision.

The equipment consists of a "bed shaker," which is a very loud, low-frequency bedside alert or a strobe light to alert those who are deaf.

"I was dead asleep, unaware what was going on around me. Then all of the sudden firefighters were in my apartment. They busted the door down," said Jason Hurdich who has a bed shaker. The device goes underneath your mattress and communicates with standard home smoke detectors via sound waves. When a fire is detected, it buzzes and shakes to jolt you awake.

To qualify, applicants must have a professional attest to their disability as part of their completed application.

You can complete your application here.