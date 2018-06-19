Chickasha Adult Learning Center Placed On One-Year Probation

The Chickasha Public School Board has placed the city’s adult learning center on probation following a board meeting Tuesday night.

The decision comes after a report filled by the state’s Adult Basic Education — Career Tech organization.

Many staff and graduates of the GED program say they were initially afraid they would be forced to shut their doors.

The board says the center's probation will span one year due to a number of issues with the program.

The center currently serves Grady County, and several surrounding counties, according to the center’s Director Lisa Johnson.

The program has been in place for about 50 years, and for the past 10 years, the center has helped 1,000 students graduate.

The board mandates the program must be up to date on practices, and better monitor spending. It will also be required to mandate at least 12 hours of face to face time for some students in the program.

The director of the learning center says she was aware of compliance issues previous to the decision, but they have been working to change them.

Many fear if the center closes, there will be less stories of second chances.

“They gave me a future, and a chance to stand in front of my 7 children with pride. They gave me my self respect back,” one student said.

“We think all of these are correctable things on one hand, but on the other hand there was enough here that we felt the need to place us on a one-year suspension for the program. We are going to do everything we can to ensure that the program stays in Chickasha and successful,” School Board President Doug Brown said.

Both the board and students recognize the importance of the center. If it were to shut down, the closest facilities would be Fort Cobb, Duncan or Oklahoma City Community College.