Oklahoma Couple Stuck In Mexico After Accident Finally Coming Home

A couple stuck in Mexico on a nightmare vacation is headed back home.

Bernadette Given has been fighting to get home after an accident put her husband in the hospital. Tuesday, they were finally released to come back to the states.

The medical clinic in Mexico demanded payment up front of thousands of dollars the couple did not have on hand, before the couple could leave.

After going back and forth with their insurance company for four days, they say our story helped push the case through the red tape and get them home.