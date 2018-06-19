OU Board Of Regents Approves Pay Raise For Lincoln Riley

A crop duster has crashed outside the town of Enid, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.More >>
A crop duster has crashed outside the town of Enid, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.More >>
Hundreds of United Methodists have brought church law charges against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is a member of the denomination.More >>
Hundreds of United Methodists have brought church law charges against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is a member of the denomination.More >>
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved design plans for a new $22 million softball facility.More >>
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved design plans for a new $22 million softball facility.More >>
Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.More >>
Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved design plans for a new $22 million softball facility.More >>
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved design plans for a new $22 million softball facility.More >>
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be pitching for Oklahoma City Saturday night in Omaha, according to the MLB.com beat reporter for the Dodgers.More >>
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be pitching for Oklahoma City Saturday night in Omaha, according to the MLB.com beat reporter for the Dodgers.More >>
Only one year into his tenure and OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley may already be getting a pay raise.More >>
Only one year into his tenure and OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley may already be getting a pay raise.More >>
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk all things Thunder, OU, OSU & Tulsa in this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk all things Thunder, OU, OSU & Tulsa in this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>