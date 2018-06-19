Muggy With Slim Chance Of Shower Tuesday

Tuesday will start out muggy with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Oklahoma City will see cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. There will be partly sunny skies with a slim chance of a shower or storm. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in far northwest and southeast Oklahoma. A mix of sun and clouds with winds out of the south between 10-20 mph.

Tuesday night will see lows drop near 70, and mainly dry.

Wednesday will see widespread scattered showers and storms likely. Clouds will increase and temps will see highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will see a cold front pass so the overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. Slightly cooler!

Late this week will still not be as hot, mostly warm and muggy in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will feel nice!

This weekend will see a slight chance of showers and storms with hotter temperatures in the low 90s.