Man Says He Was Stabbed While Defending Woman At Metro Truck Stop

Long-haul trucker Rocky Terven said he was on his way to Arizona June 17, when he pulled in to the Love’s Truck Stop off Interstate 35 and Northeast 122nd for fuel. Just moments later, he found himself with a stab wound near his chest.

“At first, I didn't know I was cut, until someone said I was bleeding out,” said Terven.

It was around 4:00 a.m.

Prior to the stabbing, Terven said he and another female driver pulled into fuel lanes that were side-by-side. They both went into the store and within moments, Terven said the suspect walked-in and verbally attacked the female truck driver.

“He comes in yelling that he has been back there for 45 minutes, waiting. We tried to explain to him we have only been here for five minutes,” said Terven. “He got smart with her and that's when I said something, ‘You are not going to disrespect a woman right there in front of me.’”

He said the suspect left the store, but later returned. This time, he had a black knife with him.

“He said I got something for you. He went back to his truck and came back inside and swung a knife on me. He missed the first time. I swung, I connected with him, and the he swung again and caught me,” said Terven.

EMSA came and told the victim he needed to go to the ER.

However, Terven said he kept trucking until he spoke to his employer. He was hauling refrigerable goods.

“That's over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of stuff in the back of that trailer that is my responsibility. That's all I was worried about was my responsibility,” said Terven.

Later, he pulled over at a hospital in El Reno.

As of Monday, he made it to Phoenix, Arizona, and will soon return to Texas.

“Found a little blood in my lungs, but not enough to worry about. They say an inch more and it would have hit my lungs. Two and half inches to the left and I would have been dead,” said Terven. “I got to take time off of work and lose money and I got bills to pay, but the company wants me to take time off so I can recuperate.”

He said he would step-in again, should he need to.

Terven wants to see justice served, but still knows very little about his attacker.

“Black, maybe a little facial hair, short hair, kinda [sic] dark skin. He had all dark clothes on that day,” he said. “I know he drove for TNI trucking company.”

Terven said he underwent many exams in the hospital, and still faces the possibility of complications.

Terven has started a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs of medical bills. Click here if you would like to the donate.

A picture of the suspect has not yet been released by Oklahoma City Police.