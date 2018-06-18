Rally Opposing Immigration Policy Held Outside Senator Lankford's Office

A debate on immigration has ignited across the country. Monday, dozens of people got together in the metro for the “Keep Families Together” rally.More >>
A debate on immigration has ignited across the country. Monday, dozens of people got together in the metro for the “Keep Families Together” rally.More >>
Shocking video from a Russian circus shows a bear turn on its handler and viciously attack him during a show.More >>
Shocking video from a Russian circus shows a bear turn on its handler and viciously attack him during a show.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.