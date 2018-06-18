Warm And Muggy With Scattered Showers Out To The West, Southeast

A muggy start to the work week with temperatures mainly starting out in the low to mid 70s.

A few clouds in the sky with light winds, and clouds increasing throughout the day. Skies will become partly sunny to mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Widely scattered showers and storms in west and southeastern Oklahoma. Temps will be mainly dry in the metro Monday.

Monday night will have partly cloudy skies. It will be dry and the overnight low will be warm in the low 70s.

Tuesday will see temps in the upper 80s, and will feel tropical with higher humidity. The day will be partly sunny with slight chance of showers and storms.

The chance of showers and storms with increasing tropical moisture will increase mid-week to the end of the week. Higher rainfall totals are expected in northwest and northern Oklahoma. Highest chances in metro Wednesday through Thursday. By the weekend the chances will taper off.

Thee heat builds back in quickly with highs returning to the low 90s.