OG&E System Watch: Thousands Without Power In Pauls Valley

Thousands of OG&E customers are without power Saturday evening in Pauls Valley, according to the company's System Watch.

More than 4,250 customers were reportedly without power at 7 p.m. Saturday. All the outages are in Pauls Valley.

The estimated restoration time is shortly after 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

OG&E has not said why there was an outage in Pauls Valley.

If you are experiencing a power outage and are an OG&E customer, call 800-522-6870 to report it.