GoFundMe Account Set Up For OKC Homicide Victim

A memorial fund has been set up for an Oklahoma City homicide victim.

Jacalyn Russell, 31, was identified as the person found on June 6 in a northwest Oklahoma City backyard.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of NW 34 after receiving a tip about a body found at the residence.

Related Story: Neighbor Recalls Seeing Murder Victim At Accused Killer's NW OKC Home

Police arrested Jimmy Vongphakdy, 36, in connection with the death.

According to the GoFundMe page, Russell was the mother of four children and was studying biotechnology at Oklahoma City Community College.

Click here to view the GoFundMe page.