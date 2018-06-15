GoFundMe Account Set Up For OKC Homicide Victim - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

GoFundMe Account Set Up For OKC Homicide Victim

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A memorial fund has been set up for an Oklahoma City homicide victim.

Jacalyn Russell, 31, was identified as the person found on June 6 in a northwest Oklahoma City backyard. 

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of NW 34 after receiving a tip about a body found at the residence.

Related Story: Neighbor Recalls Seeing Murder Victim At Accused Killer's NW OKC Home

Police arrested Jimmy Vongphakdy, 36, in connection with the death.

According to the GoFundMe page, Russell was the mother of four children and was studying biotechnology at Oklahoma City Community College.

Click here to view the GoFundMe page.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.