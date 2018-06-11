MWC Police Searching For Repeated Peeping Tom Offender

Midwest City Police are looking for a man who they say is a repeated “Peeping Tom” offender.

Police say a woman identified 35-year-old Jeremy McIntosh as the man who she spied peeping into her bedroom on May 30th.

LaDonna Heintzelman says she had to get a restraining order against McIntosh four years ago, because he repeatedly tried to peep into her home.

“The guy needs to go away, because nothing tended to faze him or scare him at all,” Heintzelman said.

Court documents also show McIntosh spent time in prison after a burglary conviction in 2013.