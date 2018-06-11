M.E. Releases Cause Of Death For Baby At Center Of Amber Alert

The medical examiner has determined a 7-month-old baby at the center of an Amber Alert earlier this year died of blunt force trauma to the head.

In the report, the medical examiner said the infant died from blunt force trauma of the head with skull fracture and subdural hematoma. 7-month-old Jody Minjarez

Jody's father, Victor Minjarez, was booked into into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first degree murder and illegally disposing of human remains. He admitted to investigators the baby died one week ago while he was on the run from police.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.