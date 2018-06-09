Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Pre-Cut Melon, CDC Says - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Pre-Cut Melon, CDC Says

By CBS News

A multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections has been linked to pre-cut melon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced late Friday. It said eight states have been affected including Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio.

Sixty people were infected by the outbreak and 31 people were hospitalized, the CDC said, adding that no deaths have been reported.

Most of the ill people told health officials they had eaten pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon or a fruit salad mix with melon they had purchased from grocery stores.

The outbreak is linked to Indianapolis-based Caito Foods, LLC. It recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products at its facility.

The CDC said the recalled products were sold in clear, plastic containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon.

"Do not eat recalled products. Check your fridge and freezer for them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund," the CDC warned consumers. 

