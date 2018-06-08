Oklahoma Mental Health Experts On Suicide Prevention

According to the latest CDC report released on Thursday, Oklahoma ranks among the top 10 in number of suicides per year in the United States.

Suicide is also the leading cause of violent deaths in the nation.

Sherrill Scott with Mental Health Association Oklahoma says that suicide is a silent epidemic.

“It doesn’t really come to people’s attention until you lose someone like Kate Spade or Anthony Bourdain. Both tragic tragic losses. Considering that suicide really is the most preventable cause of death,” Sherrill Scott, Teen Screen Coordinator for Mental Health Association said.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average one Oklahoman takes their own life every 11 hours.

But there are ways to receive help or give help to those in need.

“What we believe is that suicide prevention is everybody’s business,” Scott said.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma offers one-hour education programs on suicide prevention. These programs are free and follow the QPR method (Question, Persuade, and Refer).

There are several other resources you can use if you or someone you know is thinking about committing suicide. You can always contact your local emergency room or CIT Police Officers who are certified to handle mental health crises.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. If you’re in Oklahoma, you can call 211 or text 211OK to 898-211.