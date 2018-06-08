DeadCENTER Film Festival Brings Moviemakers Home

Director Rachael Meyers now lives in Los Angeles, but grew up in Oklahoma City.

Actors, directors and movie buffs have descended upon Oklahoma City for the 18th annual deadCENTER Film Festival.

Part of the weekend means teaching students and up-and-coming filmmakers about Oklahoma’s opportunities to tell stories on the big screen.

Director Rachael Meyers now lives in Los Angeles, but grew up in Oklahoma City.

Her short film “Forget Me Not” about a young girl trying to find her voice after the death of her mother is being shown this weekend. The entire film was shot on location in Oklahoma City. It was the first film Meyers has shot in Oklahoma.

“Everyone here is so much more will to help people,” said Meyers.

Meyers hopes to soon do a full-length feature film.

“Just from my one experience here, I'm inching to come back,” said Meyers.

Full-length feature film “Jurassic Games”, which was also shot in Oklahoma, will also be shown.

Its producer told News 9, Oklahoma film rebates made the project possible.

“Almost everyone on the set were Oklahomans,” said Producer Harry Wolohon.