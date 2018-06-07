Storms In The Metro Thursday Morning, Hot & Humid Into Weekend

Thursday morning will see a complex of storms in Kansas and in northern Oklahoma.

A low risk of severe weather, wind and hail main threat. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday afternoon/evening. A low risk of severe Weather with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday night will see lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s with a slight chance of storms overnight.

Friday will see lows in the 90s for highs, but mostly sunny and quiet.

This weekend will be partly sunny with conditions remaining hot and humid into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index values will be close to 100 at times late in the day.

Next week temperatures will remain 5 -10 degrees above average in the low 90s. A few chances of showers and storms. A lot of dry sunny days expected.