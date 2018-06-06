Hazy, Hot, And Humid With Slight Storm Chance Tonight

A muggy start on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday will remain mainly quiet and hot! Highs push low 90s with winds picking up out of the southeast between 10-20 mph.

COMMUTE-CAST: Heatin' up! Highs back in the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 this afternoon. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/2WGNhOU6PV — Robyn King (@RobynKing_news9) June 6, 2018

Overnight will see a complex of storms possible developing late tonight in the northwest and moving into central Oklahoma into early Thursday morning. A chance of morning storms for the metro Thursday as lows drop into the low 70s.

9 DAY: HAZY, HOT AND HUMID! A storm chance possible tonight. Low severe threat of wind and hail.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/beVIZ58Hea — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) June 6, 2018

Thursday morning will see possible storms, some strong to severe. Highs near 90. Skies become partly sunny.

Friday will be mostly sunny and turning hot with low'sin the 90's by the afternoon. Humidity is high. Heat index values near triple digits.

This weekend will be mainly dry and hot and still humid. It will feel like summer! Make sure to put on sunscreen and drink plenty of water while out in the sun.

Next week will see more chances of showers and storms with overall daily low chances and mild overnight lows. Highs remain hot in the upper 80s to low 90s.