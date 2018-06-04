A Tulsa man needs help finding his blind father’s stolen horse.

Deross Penny says horse theft is a huge problem, but he says he’s pretty confident he knows who the culprit is.

He says his dad is blind and can’t take care of his beloved horse anymore.

“I’m just doing what a son would do for his dad…keep his horse for him,” said Penny. “I just wanted to keep things going good with him…at least he’s got something that’s his, you know.”

Penny says that’s why he’s so upset someone stole the horse on Saturday.

He says that just the night before he drove up to find an acquaintance of his riding the horse.

“A guy was up here with his saddle on and he was riding my horse,” he said. “I knew the kid. He got off the horse, put my horse back. Tried to start some stuff with me over my own horse.”

Penny says the guy is a friend of a friend and he feels confident that he’s the thief.

“It’s a lot of young kids running around here stealing horses now,” he said.

Penny says the guy was using a bucket of feed to lure his horse out of the gate.

He says the guy left with the bucket, but now it’s back, left on his property.

According to Penny, the guy denies stealing the horse.

“I talked to him yesterday. He told me he didn’t steal my horse,” said Penny. “I know he did.”

Tulsa police say they are investigating the incident.