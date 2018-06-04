Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 85-Year-Old Man

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to a reported chlorine leak at a water treatment facility in NW OKC Monday.More >>
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to a reported chlorine leak at a water treatment facility in NW OKC Monday.More >>
A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.More >>
A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.