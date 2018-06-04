Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 85-Year-Old Man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 85-Year-Old Man

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man.

According to the report, George Alexander has been located after being reported missing Monday afternoon. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • OKCFD Responds To Chlorine Leak In NW OKC

    OKCFD Responds To Chlorine Leak In NW OKC

    The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to a reported chlorine leak at a water treatment facility in NW OKC Monday. 

    More >>

    The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to a reported chlorine leak at a water treatment facility in NW OKC Monday. 

    More >>

  • Family Ripped Apart By Double Murder In Grady County

    Family Ripped Apart By Double Murder In Grady County

    A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.
    A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house.

    A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house. 

    More >>

    A family is ripped apart after police say a man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and killed her and her boyfriend with the children in the house. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.